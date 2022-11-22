Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,718 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

