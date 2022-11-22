Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

