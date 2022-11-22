Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 125,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGA opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.