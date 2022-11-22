Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,964 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 92.8% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA stock opened at $338.25 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $325.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

