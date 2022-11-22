Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

