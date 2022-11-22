Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $6.04 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.