Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $6.18 Million in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 249,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

