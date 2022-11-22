Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $6.61 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of A. O. Smith as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.