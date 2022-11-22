Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $7.46 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

