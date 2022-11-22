Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $7.62 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,727. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

KO opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

