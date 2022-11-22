Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 199,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 465.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $349,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBDO opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

