Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

