Baader Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:DUE opened at €31.78 ($32.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($43.47).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

