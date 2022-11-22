Badger DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.29 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00016325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $33.07 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.87 or 0.08003249 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00464052 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.74 or 0.28475778 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.