Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Reduced by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Badger Meter worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

