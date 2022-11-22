Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$85.13.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,575. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market cap of C$84.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.