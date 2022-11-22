Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $31.00 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $239.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $122,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,655 shares of company stock worth $85,110. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

