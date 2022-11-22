Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 15,316 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 224.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.85.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,691 shares of company stock worth $36,476,456 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.56. The stock had a trading volume of 177,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

