Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 1,574 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $157.78. The company had a trading volume of 146,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

