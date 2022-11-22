Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 833,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276,436. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

