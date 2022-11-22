Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.05. 475,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,253,532. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.