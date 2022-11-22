Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $274.59. 44,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.94. The company has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.