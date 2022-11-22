Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.39. 31,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.