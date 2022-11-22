Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Activity

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.58. 16,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.80 and its 200-day moving average is $284.36. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

