Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 989.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,459 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

