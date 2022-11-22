Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $357.34. 45,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,205. The company has a market cap of $339.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

