Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes $5.89 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

