Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €225.00 ($229.59) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday.

Allianz Trading Down 0.2 %

FRA:ALV traded down €0.45 ($0.46) on Tuesday, hitting €203.50 ($207.65). The stock had a trading volume of 622,826 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €176.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €181.21. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($211.02).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

