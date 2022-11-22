Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €34.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($17.45) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €0.43 ($0.44) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €29.41 ($30.01). 512,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.95 ($26.48) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($64.90). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.81.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

