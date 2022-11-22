Barclays Boosts Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 589

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 589 ($6.96) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 600 ($7.09) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 675 ($7.98) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.45) to GBX 645 ($7.63) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($8.99) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.11) to GBX 546 ($6.46) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.29.

Lancashire Price Performance

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $6.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

