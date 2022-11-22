Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 272 ($3.22) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($3.96) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.61) to GBX 345 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 338.20 ($4.00).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 243.80 ($2.88) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.12. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 323 ($3.82). The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,160.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In related news, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 23,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £50,767.84 ($60,030.55). In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 114 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £297.54 ($351.83). Also, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 23,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £50,767.84 ($60,030.55).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

