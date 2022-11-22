Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $988.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 331.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 3,790.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 53.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

