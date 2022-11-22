Barrington Research Lowers Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target to $24.00

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $17.08 on Friday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kelly Services by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.