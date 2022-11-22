BBR Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 100,700 BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. BBR Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,375. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

