BBR Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,734 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 1,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 89.8% during the second quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,929,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.16.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock remained flat at $170.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.85, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,214 shares of company stock worth $37,586,106. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.