BBR Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. 116,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,973,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.