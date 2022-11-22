BBR Partners LLC Buys 428 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.