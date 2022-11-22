BBR Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 69,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,927. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 828,337 shares of company stock valued at $93,790,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

