BBR Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.