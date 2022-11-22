BBR Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.94. 19,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,550. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

