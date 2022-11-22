BBR Partners LLC Sells 63,103 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,987 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.