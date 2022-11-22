BBR Partners LLC Takes Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Plains by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America cut their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

