BBR Partners LLC Takes Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Plains by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of GPRE traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
