Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,806 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

