Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 165.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 31.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 29.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 6.5 %
NYSE:TPL opened at $2,527.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,811.52. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.96.
Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.