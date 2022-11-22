Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 165.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 31.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 29.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $2,527.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,811.52. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.