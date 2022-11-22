Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,577 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 378.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 160,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $139.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.