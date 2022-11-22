Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,214 shares of company stock worth $37,586,106. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.16.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.85, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average is $209.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

