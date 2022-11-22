Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 18,088 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.