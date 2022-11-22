Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day moving average of $178.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.