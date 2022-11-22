Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 30,766 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,766 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock worth $207,282,832 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.