Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given New GBX 748 Price Target at Barclays

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 787 ($9.31) to GBX 748 ($8.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 720 ($8.51) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.46) to GBX 835 ($9.87) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.57.

Beazley Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BZLYF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 21,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

